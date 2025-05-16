6th European Political Community summit to begin in Albania

The sixth European Political Community (EPC) summit will begin on Friday in Albania.

The summit will be held in the capital Tirana with the participation of 47 heads of state or government as well as EU institutions.

Alongside EU member states, countries like Türkiye, the UK, Norway, Switzerland, and Ukraine are also expected to attend the summit, held this year in the Western Balkans for the first time.

The summit with the theme "New Europe in a new world: unity-cooperation-joint action" will focus on issues such as European security including support to Ukraine, European defense, and safeguarding democracy.

Preparedness for various threats, improving the bloc's competitiveness, and mobility challenges including migration and labor movement are also among the topics to be addressed during the meeting.

A joint news conference is expected at the end of the summit with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, who is to host the next meeting in Denmark.





