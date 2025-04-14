EU to provide $1.8B in support to Palestinian Authority

Palestinian flag hoisted on the flagpole of EU Comission headquarters in Brussels (AA File Photo)

The EU plans to boost its financial support for the Palestinian Authority (PA) to €1.6 billion ($1.8 billion), the European commissioner announced on Monday.

European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica announced that the EU would increase its funding to the PA with a three-year package of $1.8 billion, according to European news outlets.

Suica reportedly said that the EU would expect some changes to be made by the PA in return for the funding.

During her doorstep at the Foreign Affairs Council, Suica also reassured that they would announce a big package, reform metrics and a multi-annual package for Palestine.

She noted that they would monitor the reforms placed by the PA closely, with "good" governance holding the "utmost" importance.

"We deplore the breakdown of the ceasefire," Suica added, underlining that it is the first precondition to continue.

She also stated that the EU should not be alone in providing financial support, urging Arab countries to participate.

Suica further announced that they would launch a donor platform in this regard in the coming weeks.