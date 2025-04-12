Rallies in Morocco, Yemen, Tunisia, Syria protest Israeli genocide in Gaza

Thousands joined rallies and protests Friday in Morocco, Yemen, Tunisia and Syria to demand an end to the Israeli genocidal war against the Gaza Strip.

The Moroccan Commission for Advocating the Nation's Causes, a non-governmental group, said pro-Palestine rallies were held across the Kingdom, including in the western cities of Casablanca and Settat, the southwestern city of Agadir, eastern cities of Berkane and Oujda, and in the northern cities of Tangier, Tetouan and Fez.

An Anadolu reporter said thousands gathered in Al-Sabeen Square in Sanaa after an invitation by the Houthi group, which controls the capital.

In Tunisia, hundreds joined a rally in Tunis.

The Joint Action Coordination for Palestine local group, which called for the rally, demanded a law to criminalize the normalization with Israel, as protesters waved Palestinian flags and raised banners in support of Palestine.

Syrian state news agency, SANA, also reported rallies in Aleppo in northern Syria, Arbin and Damascus in the southwest.

Protesters raised Palestinian and Syrian flags and banners, and urged boycotting Israel worldwide, SANA added.

The Israeli army renewed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

More than 50,900 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack. The military campaign has left the enclave in ruins and rendered it almost uninhabitable.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.









