Europe needs a defence fund to help it strengthen its security and increase its deterrence capability, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday.

"It would be an important step to relax the EU's Stability and Growth Pact so member states can continue to increase their national defence spending," she said in a statement, adding that this alone would not be sufficient for all countries.

"That is why we need a European defence fund that is up to the challenge," she added.