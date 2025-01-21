EU should reform its governance, decision-making process: Bulgarian president

The EU should reform its governance structure and decision-making mechanisms to act swiftly and allocate resources to its strategic ambitions, said Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, as reported by the local media on Tuesday.

Addressing at the fifth edition of the Sofia Economic Forum, Radev emphasized that 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Bulgaria, the region, Europe and the world, owing to the extraordinary acceleration in the dynamics of geopolitical conditions, according to state-run BTA news agency.

"The geopolitical security architecture is collapsing, long-established economic models are cracking, recession has taken hold in leading European economies, and technological advancements continue to progress at an ever-faster pace," he said.

Maintaining that the EU should be doing more than identifying the problems it faces, Radev emphasized this requires honest answers to several questions, such as union has fallen behind in innovation, what has led to the current energy crisis, loss of competitiveness, and inability to guarantee its own security.