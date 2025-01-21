EU approves $62M assistance package to support Lebanese military

The EU on Tuesday a €60 million (some $62 million) assistance package for the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) through the European Peace Facility (EPF).

"This assistance measure will contribute to strengthening the capacities of the LAF to enable them - in line with UN Security Council Resolution 1701 - to redeploy, secure and maintain stability in the South of Litani Sector of the country," the EU Council said in a statement.

The measure will contribute to the protection of the civilian population in the region, it said, adding that the assistance measure will also enhance the LAF's operational capabilities and effectiveness to contribute to national and regional security and stability.

"This new assistance marks a significant uptake in the EU's support to the Lebanese Armed Forces under the European Peace Facility, at a critical juncture for the implementation of the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel," said Kaja Kallas, the EU foreign policy chief.

She added: "The EU and its member states are strongly committed to supporting Lebanese state institutions and to renewing the EU-Lebanon partnership."

In the past few weeks, Lebanon has chosen a new president and prime minister, who have vowed to rebuild the destruction caused by Israel's attacks and work on pulling the country out of its economic crisis.