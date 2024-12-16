EU to impose sanctions on 26 Belarusians, 2 entities

The EU has added 26 Belarusians and two organizations to its sanctions list, an EU Council statement said on Monday.

Belarusian judges, prison directors, and detention center officials, along with the head of the medical unit at one of the correctional institutions, where some political prisoners face "inhumane conditions and are subjected to abuse," as well as transportation companies, have been included in the sanctions list, the statement said.

The 26 individuals and 2 entities added to the list are accused of being "responsible for suppressing civil society and democratic opposition in the country" and "helping to circumvent EU sanctions."

Following this decision, the total number of individuals targeted by EU restrictive measures on Belarus has risen to 287, while the number of organizations stands at 39.

The sanctions include asset freezes, bans on EU citizens and companies providing funds to the listed individuals and entities, and travel restrictions.