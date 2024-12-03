EU condemns Russian airstrikes in Syria, calls for de-escalation

The European Union expressed concern Monday over recent developments in Syria, issuing a strong call for de-escalation and the protection of civilians amid renewed violence.

In a statement released by the EU's diplomatic service, the bloc condemned Russia's airstrikes on densely populated areas, characterizing them as violations of international humanitarian norms.

"The European Union is monitoring closely the latest developments in Syria. We urge all sides to de-escalate and to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as unhindered humanitarian access in line with international humanitarian law," it said.

The renewed violence underscores the ongoing need for a political resolution to the conflict, according to the EU.

Citing UN Security Council Resolution 2254, which outlines a roadmap for a Syrian-led peace process, the EU reiterated its support for diplomatic efforts to achieve a lasting solution.

Clashes broke out on Nov. 27 between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups in the western countryside of Aleppo province in northern Syria.

Between Nov. 27 and 28, the anti-regime armed groups advanced rapidly toward the center of the province.

By Nov. 30, they had taken control of most of the central area.

The armed groups captured Khan Shaykhun district, solidifying their control over the entire Idlib region.









