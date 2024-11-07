Erdoğan tells Macron: Türkiye is acting with strategic perspective towards full EU membership

Türkiye is acting with a strategic perspective towards full EU membership, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his French counterpart on Thursday.

Erdoğan also underlined the need to revitalize the candidate country's accession process during his meeting with Emmanuel Macron in Hungary's capital Budapest, where he attended the European Political Community Summit, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

He conveyed Ankara's expectation for the EU to update its Customs Union with Türkiye and fulfill its promises to Ankara on visa liberalization for Turkish nationals.

The two leaders also discussed regional and global issues.

Pointing to the "deep-rooted history" between Ankara and Paris, Erdoğan underlined that advancing commercial and economic relations would be mutually beneficial for both countries.

"President Erdoğan stated that it is in the interest of all countries to resolve tensions such as those between Ukraine and Russia, Israel and Palestine, and Israel and Lebanon through peaceful diplomacy," the Directorate added.









