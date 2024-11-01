China’s support for Russia 'direct threat' to Europe’s security: EU foreign policy chief

China's support for Russia is a "direct threat" to Europe's security, the EU's foreign policy chief said Friday.

China's increasing exports of "dual-use goods and items" allow Russia to strengthen its military-industrial base, Josep Borrell told Tokyo-based Kyodo News.

He also recalled North Korea's decision to support Russia against Ukraine and noted that Europe's security was "closely linked" to the Indo-Pacific region.

France, the US, South Korea, NATO, and the EU have all criticized and some even condemned the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia to support Moscow against Kyiv.

The US administration earlier this year expressed concern over the growing trade in what is known as "dual use" technologies between Russia and China, saying Moscow "continues to leverage sanctions evasion and circumvention networks to procure components such as microelectronics, which it uses to make weapons."

Beijing denied the accusations and said China was exercising strict export control over dual-use articles.

- WAR IN UKRAINE WORSENING WITH NORTH KOREAN TROOPS' DEPLOYMENT

Italy's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto on Friday warned that the situation in Ukraine was worsening with the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia, according to local media reports.

Crosetto recalled that Russia sought support and formed a front with North Korea, China, and Iran over a year ago.

The minister expressed hope to bring Russia to the table for peace talks.

The Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022, which as of now marks approximately two years and eight months.









