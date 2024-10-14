EUS EXECUTIVE CHIEF SAYS UNION PRIORITIZES EXPANSION WITH FOCUS ON WESTERN BALKANS

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) at the Berlin Process Summit, in Berlin, Germany, October 14, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

The enlargement of the European Union is now a top priority, particularly for the six Western Balkan countries aiming to join the bloc, the president of the European Commission said on Monday.

"Ten years ago, this was not the case. But today, enlargement is very much at the top of our agenda. When we look toward the future, we envision it with all six Western Balkan partners as part of the European Union," Ursula von der Leyen said.

She urged the Western Balkan nations to follow the example of the 2004 EU enlargement, stressing that reforms and strengthened regional cooperation are essential to bringing these countries closer to membership.

"To achieve this, we must learn from the 2004 enlargement. The first requirement is alignment with core European values, including respect for democracy and the rule of law. The second is early economic integration," she said.

Von der Leyen also welcomed recent developments on Kosovo's representation in the Central European Free Trade Agreement (CEFTA), noting that the decision to allow Kosovo to be represented by its officials, rather than by the UN Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), is a "positive step."

Additionally, she commended Kosovo government for lifting a ban on the import of Serbian goods, a move that the EU sees as fostering better relations between the two nations.

"I congratulate both sides for demonstrating political will," she added.

The CEFTA agreement, signed in 2006 by the Balkan countries and the UNMIK in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1244, facilitates a free trade area among the Western Balkan nations. It is considered a key component in the region's path toward European integration.

"This is a significant sign toward the normalization of relations," she said, underscoring the European Union's efforts to integrate the Balkan economies into the EU's single market.

"We needed a bridge between the common regional market and the European single market. That bridge is our growth plan for the Western Balkans, which includes €6 billion in investment," she explained.

The EU Commission chief also highlighted the progress made by the region, noting that five out of six reform agendas will be adopted this week, unlocking funds from the growth plan.

"This means that payments from the €6 billion ($6.5 billion) plan can start flowing before the end of the year," von der Leyen said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who also spoke on the matter, emphasized the importance of continued normalization efforts between Serbia and Kosovo, urging both countries to resolve their bilateral issues through cooperation.