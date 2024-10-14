EU imposes new sanctions on Iran over alleged missile transfers to Russia

The European Union announced fresh sanctions on Monday against seven individuals and seven organizations, including several prominent Iranian airlines, over their alleged involvement in transferring ballistic missiles to Russia.

The sanctions list includes Iran Air, Saha Airlines, and Mahan Air, all accused of facilitating missile transfers, according to an EU statement.

The EU also targeted high-ranking officials within Iran's defense sector, including Deputy Defense Minister Seyed Hamzeh Ghalandari and senior members tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Key defense manufacturers, such as Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries and Aerospace Industries Organization, were sanctioned for their role in Iran's military supply chain.

The sanctions, which include asset freezes and travel bans within the EU, aim to prevent further military technology and resource transfers.

The move follows allegations by the U.S. last month, claiming that Russia had already received ballistic missiles from Iran. In response, the U.S. imposed its own sanctions on Iranian shipping companies and entities allegedly involved in weapons transfers.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian denied the U.S. claims, asserting that his administration, which took office in August, has not supplied weapons to Russia. However, the new EU sanctions challenge this assertion.

The sanctions also target senior figures within Iran's defense sector, including the managing directors of Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries and Aerospace Industries Organization, further highlighting European concerns over Iran's military-industrial complex.