UN expert calls European arms sales to Israel amid continued attacks on Gaza 'regrettable'

A UN independent expert has expressed concern over continued European arms sales to Israel amid its attacks on Gaza, calling the situation "regrettable."

In an interview with Anadolu, George Katrougalos, special rapporteur on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order, decried the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, stressing the high civilian death toll, particularly among children and women.

Katrougalos urged the international community to take a more active stance in pressuring Israel to halt hostilities and agree to an immediate cease-fire.

He highlighted recent rulings by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declaring Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, saying it applies to both the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Katrougalos, a Greek jurist and onetime foreign minister and member of the European Parliament, stressed that any violence against populations in the occupied territories violates international law.

"I hope that international pressure could (avert) even worse things to happen there," he added.

Katrougalos praised efforts by international judicial bodies, including the International Criminal Court (ICC), to address the situation. ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan's request to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is still pending, he said.

- Europe's divide on Palestine

The UN official decried double standards in the international community's response to Israel's attacks on Gaza. Such approaches could undermine multilateralism and the UN itself, he warned.

Katrougalos expressed disappointment in some countries acting against the cases in international courts and their continued arms sales to Israel.

On the divide within the EU, he said countries like Spain and Ireland called for an end to the conflict and recognition of the Palestinian state, while others stayed silent.

The expert also criticized Greece's shifting stance on Palestinian rights. Noting that Greece has defended the rights of Palestinians in the past, he expressed "regret" over changes under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' government, which has taken "steps backward" on this issue.

European countries continue providing weapons to Israel through third countries and secret deals, according to some media reports.

Although countries such as Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, and the UK have announced a halt to arms sales to Israel, international media reports suggest otherwise.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7.

From nearly a year of Israeli attacks, more than 41,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed and over 95,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the ICJ.











