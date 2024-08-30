EU foreign policy chief hopes for renewed dialogue with Türkiye as its top diplomat attends meeting

European Union foreign policy chief Joseph Borell said Thursday that he hoped for the reopening of dialogue between the bloc and Türkiye following a significant meeting in Brussels.

The meeting, which marked the first time in five years that a Turkish foreign minister was invited, saw extensive discussions between Borrell and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, with a particular focus on the Cyprus issue and broader geopolitical challenges.

Borrell expressed hope that this engagement could be the first step toward resolving longstanding issues and improving bilateral relations.

He reaffirmed Türkiye's status as an EU candidate country and emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue moving forward.

Following the meeting, Borrell expressed optimism that this engagement could serve as a catalyst for revitalizing the dialogue process between the two sides.

"Let's hope that this invitation to the Turkish foreign minister to our meeting will be the first step to retake a process of dialogue in order to look for a solution to all the problems, but in particular the Cyprus one," he said.

Despite the positive tone of the discussions, Borrell said that no specific timetable was set for advancing Türkiye's EU membership process.

However, he reaffirmed that "Türkiye is a candidate country and will continue to be so," indicating the EU's willingness to keep the door open for future negotiations.

Fidan, in his remarks following the meeting, emphasized Türkiye's commitment to advancing a positive agenda in its relations with the EU.

He also stressed that progress could be more effectively achieved through a constructive approach from the EU, one that does not hinge solely on the resolution of the Cyprus issue.

Fidan highlighted the mutual benefits of such an approach, suggesting that it would serve the common interests of both sides.









