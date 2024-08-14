EU Commission denies involvement in letter threatening Musk before Trump broadcast

The European Commission has clarified that it was not involved in a letter sent by European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton to Elon Musk, which issued a warning ahead of Musk's scheduled broadcast with former US President Donald Trump.

European Commission spokesperson Arianna Podesta stated that President Ursula von der Leyen and other Commission leaders had no prior knowledge of the letter. She emphasized that the timing and content of the letter were neither coordinated with nor approved by von der Leyen or other Commission members.

The controversy began when Commissioner Breton publicly shared a warning letter directed at Musk on X (formerly Twitter). In the letter, Breton advised Musk to exercise caution during his broadcast with Trump and to comply with EU digital regulations. He also suggested that potential temporary measures could be considered if Musk failed to adhere to these regulations.

Musk, known for his outspoken and sometimes provocative social media presence, responded by posting an image from a film with explicit language, indirectly referencing Breton. While Musk considered a more direct response, he chose to refrain from being "rude and irresponsible."