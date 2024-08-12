EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF SLAMS ISRAELI MINISTERS CALL TO BLOCK AID TO GAZANS, CONSIDERS SANCTIONS

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has condemned far-right Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir for threatening to cut fuel and humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, describing it as an incitement to "war crimes" and warning that sanctions against Tel Aviv must now be included on the EU agenda.

"While the World pushes for a ceasefire in #Gaza, Min. Ben Gvir calls for cutting fuel & aid to civilians," Borrell wrote on X late Sunday, criticizing Ben-Gvir's statements as "an incitement to war crimes," and stressing that "sanctions must be on our EU agenda."

"I urge the Israeli government to unequivocally distance itself from these incitements to commit war crimes, and call it to engage in good faith in the negotiations facilitated by the U.S., Qatar and Egypt for an immediate ceasefire," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Ben-Gvir called any cease-fire and prisoner swap deal with Hamas a "grave mistake."

"If we cut off their fuel, within a week they would be on their knees. And if we stop the (aid) trucks, within two weeks they would be on their knees. So why are we going to do a deal, especially such an irresponsible deal?" he said.

For months, Egypt, Qatar, and the US have led indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, but no agreement has been reached due to Israel's refusal to meet Hamas' demands to end the war, withdraw troops from Gaza, and allow displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza.

Israel has continued a devastating military offensive in the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 39,800 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 92,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.