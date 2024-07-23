EU withdraws informal meetings from Hungary over Ukraine stance

Hungary will not host the EU informal foreign affairs meetings in August due to its stance in Ukraine, the bloc's foreign policy chief said.

"I have decided to convene informal meetings of EU Foreign Affairs and Defence Ministers in Brussels, after the summer break," Josep Borrell wrote on X on Monday, following the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels.

"At today's #FAC, EU Member States overwhelmingly criticized Hungary's lack of sincere and loyal cooperation," he added.

Previously in a news conference following the meeting in Brussels, Borrell slammed Hungary for accusing the EU of being "pro-war."

He reiterated that Russia bears the responsibility for the ongoing war in Ukraine, and stressed that the EU wants a fair, lasting peace that would preserve Ukraine's freedom and independence.

"Any so-called 'peace mission' that ignores these basic fundamentals is, at the end of the day, only benefiting (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and will not bring peace," Borrell added, and noted that 25 EU member states are against Hungary's position and policies regarding Russia and Ukraine.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in a news conference described the move as childish.

Hungary and Slovakia on the same day have jointly initiated an EU consultation procedure against Ukraine in response to Kyiv's decision to halt Russian oil company Lukoil's crude oil transits, Szijjarto also said.

Earlier, Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico said that his country will not be a "hostage" in Ukraine-Russia relations.

Despite EU sanctions against Russia, landlocked Hungary and Slovakia continue to receive natural gas and oil through Ukraine.

Hungary on July 1 took over the EU's rotating presidency for six months, taking the reins from Belgium.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Moscow and met with Russian President Putin in early July, a move that sparked strong condemnation from European and NATO countries.

















