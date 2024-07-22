EU APPROVES $10.8M ASSISTANCE PACKAGE TO SUPPORT ARMENIAS MILITARY

The EU on Monday announced the adoption of a €10 million (approximately $10.8 million) assistance package for the Armenian military, marking the first time the 27-member bloc decided to support Yerevan through the European Peace Facility.

"Today, the Council adopted an assistance measure under the European Peace Facility (EPF) in support of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia worth €10 million," the Council of the EU said in a statement.

The statement said the adopted support package will be provided within the framework of the EU's partnership with Yerevan, which, it said, is "based on shared values and aimed at promoting peace, stability and prosperity in Armenia and the South Caucasus."

The package aims to bolster the logistical capacities of the Armenian Armed Forces, and contribute in improving the protection of civilians in crises and emergency situations, the statement said.

"It also aims to enhance the resilience of Armenia and accelerate interoperability of its Armed Forces in case of possible future participation of the country in international military missions and operations, including those deployed by the EU," it added.

The statement quoted EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell defining security as an "increasingly important element" of the bloc's bilateral relations with Armenia and added that the adopted measure will contribute to Yerevan's resilience.

"We have a mutual interest to further scale up our dialogue on foreign and security policy, also looking into Armenia's future participation in EU-led missions and operations," Borrell said.

"The EU is committed to enhancing the comprehensive political and economic partnership with Armenia, based on the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, and to further strengthening our relations in all their dimensions," the statement said.

It added that this includes the intensification of dialogue and cooperation between the EU and Armenia on foreign and security policy issues.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan welcomed the adoption of the support package as well as the EU's intention to launch visa liberalization talks with Yerevan in a statement on X.

Following its defeat in the Second Karabakh War in the fall of 2020, Armenia has increasingly turned to the West for military assistance, distancing itself from regional structures.