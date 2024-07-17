EU Parliament discusses need for ‘continuous support for Ukraine’

The European Parliament on Wednesday emphasized the need for "continuous support for Ukraine" amid the ongoing Russian war on the country.

The EU Parliament Plenary Session, which convened for the first time on Tuesday following elections held on June 6-9, met again on its second day to discuss the issue.

Roberta Metsola, re-elected as president during Tuesday's voting, initiated the session by giving the floor to representatives of political groups who requested to add items to the agenda before discussing Ukraine.

Regarding Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine, Andrzej Halicki from the European People's Party stressed the necessity to "increase Ukraine's security." Quoting Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, he said: "Anyone who helps Ukraine helps themselves."

"Increasing Ukraine's security increases our (Europe's) security and the security of the people we (Europe) represent," he stressed, adding: "Nobody has a right to call themselves a patriot if they undermine this."

Several other parliament members also spoke about the ongoing war and the measures needed to "ensure Ukraine wins" against Russian aggression.

Catarina Martins from the Left Group also took the floor to address the situation in Gaza. Recalling the "tens of thousands of deaths," she stated: "Bombs, hunger, and illness are killing people in Gaza."

"Basic principles of international law have been infringed such as the distinction between civilians and competence," she criticized. "Israel is bombing areas that it has designated as safe," she decried, emphasizing: "We are witnessing a genocide."

Martins reiterated that the bloc "has a responsibility" as "there is an association agreement with Israel, and European weapons are going to this area."

"Human rights and international law are being undermined." She suggested a discussion session for the parliament to talk about Gaza, but the voting for this suggestion was rejected.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas.

Over 38,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed, and more than 89,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.















