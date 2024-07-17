EU Parliament adopts resolution showing strong support for Ukraine

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the European Parliament on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment, emphasizing unwavering support for Kyiv until a decisive victory is achieved.

In a resolution adopted during the parliament's plenary session with 495 votes in favor, 137 against, and 47 abstentions, newly elected MEPs outlined their first official position on the conflict, stressing the importance of Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

The resolution calls on the EU to maintain and expand sanctions against Russia and Belarus, ensuring effective enforcement and preventing circumvention by EU-based companies, third parties, or other countries.

MEPs expressed strong conviction that Russia should financially compensate for the damage inflicted on Ukraine. They welcomed the bloc's initiatives to use revenues from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's war effort and advocated for a robust legal framework to confiscate these assets.

The European Parliament also praised the outcomes of the recent NATO summit, reaffirming Ukraine's path to NATO membership as irreversible. MEPs urged the EU and member states to increase military support for Ukraine and called on the European Commission to propose long-term financial assistance for Ukraine's reconstruction, leveraging the newly established Ukraine Facility.

In a firm condemnation, the Parliament denounced Russia's missile attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in the Ukrainian capital and criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent visit to Russia. The resolution described his actions as a "blatant violation of EU treaties and common foreign policy," suggesting Hungary should face repercussions.