EU, NETHERLANDS SHARE IMPORTANT PRIORITIES, SAYS BLOCS COMMISSION HEAD AFTER MEETING WITH DUTCH PREMIER

EU, Netherlands share 'important priorities,' says bloc's commission head after meeting with Dutch premier

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (R) welcomes Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof (L), at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 08 July 2024. (EPA Photo)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday said the EU and the Netherlands share "important priorities" that the bloc looks forward to cooperating on.

Von der Leyen's remarks came after she hosted a meeting with new Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in Brussels.

"The EU and the Netherlands share important priorities," including support to Ukraine, defense, competitiveness, migration, and the future of agriculture, she said on X.

"Looking forward to our cooperation," she added.

Over seven months after the parliamentary elections in the Netherlands, Schoof, the former head of the Dutch secret service, was sworn in as the prime minister last week.

He succeeds outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who is set to become the next NATO secretary-general.

Heading a right-wing coalition Cabinet, Schoof already promised to "determinedly" implement the coalition's plans for the "strictest admission policy for asylum seekers and the most comprehensive package to control migration."