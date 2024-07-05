 Contact Us
Von der Leyen warns Orbán: 'Appeasement will not stop Putin'

"Appeasement will not stop Putin. Only unity and determination will pave the path to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine," von der Leyen wrote on X.

DPA
Published July 05,2024
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán that he cannot appease Russian President Vladimir Putin with his visit to Moscow.

Budapest did not coordinate the visit with the EU executive arm, Eric Mamer, the commission president's chief spokesman told reporters.

Mamer added that the trip "undermines the unity and determination" the European Union needs to end the war in Ukraine.