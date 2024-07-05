Von der Leyen warns Orbán: 'Appeasement will not stop Putin'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
warned Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán
that he cannot appease Russian President Vladimir Putin
with his visit to Moscow.
"Appeasement will not stop Putin. Only unity and determination
will pave the path to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine," von der Leyen wrote on X.
Budapest did not coordinate the visit with the EU executive arm, Eric Mamer
, the commission president's chief spokesman told reporters.
Mamer added that the trip "undermines the unity and determination
" the European Union needs to end the war in Ukraine.