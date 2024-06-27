EU leaders gather to decide bloc’s future leaders, discuss Ukraine

The EU Council began a summit on Thursday to not only decide who will fill top posts in the bloc but also sign security agreements with Ukraine.

The two-day summit comes after European citizens cast their votes to determine the composition of the European Parliament on June 6-9, with right-wing parties winning more seats, but not gaining control.

The summit's agenda includes matters such as military assistance to Ukraine, the vision for the next five-year mandate, the situation in the Mideast, migration, defense, and security, and top positions in the bloc.

On X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said: "We will sign three security agreements, including one with the EU as a whole."

"For the first time, this agreement will enshrine the commitment of all 27 Member States to provide Ukraine with extensive support, regardless of any internal institutional changes," he said.

In doorstep remarks alongside EU Council President Charles Michel, Zelensky also said: "Thanks to you and of course to all the leaders of the EU for such historic outcome. We waited for this long period of time, yes. And everybody-civilians and of course our heroes on the battlefield-you know that how we want to be in the EU."

He was referring to the EU's decision to open membership talks with Ukraine.

"And of course, we have to work on next steps," he said. "You always say that we are too quick! But we need… we will discuss today with leaders about it, our next steps."

He also reiterated the urgency of more air defense for Ukraine as it fights off a Russian war, now approaching the 2 1/2-year mark.



ZELENSKY: UKRAINE NOW, MOLDOVA, LATER BALKANS AND GEORGIA



In his opening remarks, Zelensky underlined that every European nation that shares common European values should be part of the European family.

"This is true for Ukraine, this is true for Moldova, really for the peoples of the Balkans, Georgia's-I'm sure Georgia's moment will come," he said.

Saying Kyiv is ready to take "all the necessary steps," he stated: "We hope that the next steps will not be delayed."

He also called for strengthening sanctions against Russia, stressing that the existing pressure on Moscow is "not enough."

Michel, for his part, said that Ukraine put in place "a lot of fundamental reforms."

"We are very pleased that we made the decision a few days ago to start the (membership) negotiations with Ukraine," he said. "We know and understand what's at stake. We are very impressed by your leadership and by the political will and the courage of the people of Ukraine."

He added that Ukraine is not only fighting for its freedom and future but also "for our common values and principles."



IRISH PREMIER SAYS 'CLEAR CONSENSUS' FOR VON DER LEYEN



Irish Taoiseach (prime minister) Simon Harris said, in his doorstep remarks, that "there's absolutely no doubt" who will be the next European Commission president.

Harris said "there is a clear consensus" that Ursula von der Leyen will stay at the post.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blasted the agreement reached by European People's Party (EPP) on the EU's top jobs as "shameful," saying his country cannot support this deal.

Later, Orban said on X: "European voters have been deceived. The EPP formed a coalition of lies with the left and the liberals."

"We do not support this shameful agreement!" he added.