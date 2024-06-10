French students protest far-right victory in European elections

French students demonstrated at the Henri IV High School in Paris on Monday to protest the far-right victory in the European Parliament (EP) elections in France.

Students gathered in front of the prestigious Henri-IV High School in Paris to express their dissatisfaction with the far-right National Rally Party (RN), which came first in the EP elections in France, and French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to call early elections.

The protesters blocked the entrance to the building carrying banners and chanted slogans against the far-right party and Macron.

The RN, led by Marine Le Pen, won 31.36% of the vote, according to the French Interior Ministry.

Henri IV High School is one of the most prestigious schools in the country, where many famous people, including Macron, philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre and writer Pierre Loti, studied.