EU mission heads to Lebanon with €1 billion to halt flow of refugees

A support package from the European Union worth €1 billion ($1.07 billion) is to be announced on Thursday in Lebanon by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, according to officials.



The Cypriot government in particular has recently raised the alarm about the growing number of Syrian refugees arriving from Lebanon as no longer sustainable and called for the EU to take action.



"The bonds between Lebanon and Europe are deep and strong. President Christodulides and I are here to say that the EU strongly supports Lebanon and its people. And we want to reinforce our longstanding cooperation," von der Leyen posted on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.



According to research carried out by dpa, the EU wants to stop the influx of refugees from Syria currently living in Lebanon with financial aid totalling some €1 billion.



The EU money will be used to strengthen the health, education and social services in Lebanon, EU officials have said.



Funds are also earmarked for the country's security authorities and armed forces as well as for the fight against smuggling gangs and for economic and financial reforms.



The plans also include the facilitation of legal migration.













