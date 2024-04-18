EU condemns Iran’s attack on Israel, will impose sanctions on drone, missile producers

The European Union strongly condemned Iran's attack over the weekend on Israel, deciding late Wednesday to impose new sanctions on the country's drone and missile producers.

The outcome statement followed discussions on the Middle East during an EU summit in Brussels.

"The European Council strongly and unequivocally condemns the Iranian attack on Israel and reiterates its full solidarity with the people of Israel and commitment to Israel's security and to regional stability," the statement said.

It said the EU will take "further restrictive measures against Iran, notably in relation to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missiles."

The EU "remains fully committed to contributing to de-escalation and security in the region," it added.

European Council President Charles Michel also wrote on X that "all efforts must be made to help bring stability to the region and avoid escalation."

"We call on all parties to exercise utmost restraint, he added.

Following the conclusion of the first day's sessions of the summit, Michel did not provide details on the sanctions in his press statement.

The statement also recalled the urgent need to end the crisis in Gaza through an immediate cease-fire, the release of prisoners and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.

The EU's commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was also emphasized.

The statement also reiterated the EU's "strong support for Lebanon and the Lebanese people and acknowledges the difficult circumstances Lebanon is experiencing domestically and as a result of regional tensions."

EU leaders also highlighted their support for the safe, voluntary and dignified return of Syrian refugees to their country in the statement.













