European Parliament approves sweeping migration reforms

The European Parliament on Wednesday approved a major overhaul of the EU bloc's migration and asylum legislation.

"The European Parliament today adopted ten legislative texts to reform European migration and asylum policy as agreed with EU member states," it said in a statement.

According to the statement, under the reforms, asylum claims will be examined more quickly, including at the EU's borders, and returns will be done more effectively. It also gives member states the option of taking responsibility for asylum applicants, making financial contributions, or providing operational support.

Moreover, the reforms are meant to enable better response during crisis situations and a new voluntary scheme for the resettlement of refugees from third countries as well as improved identification of irregular migrants at their arrival to the EU borders.

"The regulations are expected to start applying in two years' time," the statement said.

At a joint press conference with EP President Roberta Metsola and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said irregular migration is a common problem that needs a common undertaking and that the reforms are the result of this.

The legislation will make "a real difference for all Europeans," she said, adding that it will make European borders more secure, set up more efficient procedures for asylum and return, and more solidarity with the EU member states' external borders.

"With the pact in place, we have the legal framework we need. This is one leg. The second leg is our operational support to member states," she added.