EU issues first joint demand for ceasefire in Gaza after October 7 amid Israeli aggression

EU leaders called on Thursday for an "immediate humanitarian pause" in Gaza, urging measures to prevent population displacement amid ongoing Israeli aggression in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"The EU calls for an immediate humanitarian pause leading to a sustainable ceasefire. Full & safe humanitarian access into Gaza is essential to provide the civilian population with life-saving assistance in a catastrophic situation in Gaza," European Council President Charles Michel said as a joint text agreed upon by EU's 27 heads of state and government was released.

"The European Council calls for an immediate humanitarian pause leading to a sustainable ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages and the provision of humanitarian assistance," the bloc said in the text published by the council.

It also condemned Hamas for the Oct. 7 attack "in the strongest possible terms."

It said that the European Council is "deeply concerned about the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and its disproportionate effect on civilians, particularly children, as well as the imminent risk of famine caused by the insufficient entry of aid into Gaza."

"Full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access into and throughout the Gaza Strip via all routes is essential to provide the civilian population with life-saving assistance and basic services at scale," the text said, adding that "immediate measures should be taken to prevent any further population displacement and provide safe shelter to the population to ensure that civilians are protected at all times."





