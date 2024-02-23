EU adopts 13th sanction package against Russia

The EU on Friday adopted its 13th package of sanctions against Russia over Moscow's ongoing war against Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, 2022.

"The (EU) Council adopted today — in view of the second year mark of the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine — a thirteenth package of restrictive measures against (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's regime, those who are responsible for perpetuating his illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression and those who are significantly supporting it," the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

The sanctions include restrictive measures on an additional 106 individuals and 88 entities that Brussels accuses of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

"Those designated are subject to an asset freeze and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to them. Natural persons are additionally subject to a travel ban, which prevents them from entering or transiting through EU territories," the statement said.

Added to the sanctions list were 27 entities that the statement said were directly supporting Russia's military and industrial complex in its war against Ukraine.

These entities will be subject to tighter export restrictions on dual-use goods and technologies, as well as goods and technology that can help Russia technologically enhance its defense and security sectors.

The new package also added the UK to a list of partner countries applying a set of restrictive measures on imports of iron and steel from Russia.