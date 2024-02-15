 Contact Us
FM Fidan: EU needs to end identity politics in its approach to Türkiye

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed in his comments on Thursday that the European Union must shift their approach and abandon identity-based tactics when handling matters involving Türkiye.

Published February 15,2024
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in a statement during a press conference on Thursday that it is crucial for the European Union to adopt a strategic mindset and put an end to identity-driven tactics when dealing with Türkiye.

Fidan underlined that the EU should adopt a strategic mindset and move away from employing "identity politics" in its relations with Türkiye.

"EU needs to think strategically, end identity politics in its approach to Türkiye," Fidan said at a news conference with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Szijjarto, for his part, said natural gas could not be supplied to Hungary without Türkiye, calling Ankara a reliable and predictable transit partner.