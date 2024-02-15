FM Fidan: EU needs to end identity politics in its approach to Türkiye

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in a statement during a press conference on Thursday that it is crucial for the European Union to adopt a strategic mindset and put an end to identity-driven tactics when dealing with Türkiye.
"EU needs to think strategically, end identity politics in its approach to Türkiye," Fidan said at a news conference with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, in the Turkish capital Ankara.
Szijjarto, for his part, said natural gas could not be supplied to Hungary without Türkiye, calling Ankara a reliable and predictable transit partner.