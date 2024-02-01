EU leaders gather in Brussels for special European Council meeting

EU leaders are gathering in Brussels on Thursday as part of a special European Council meeting to discuss "pressing issues," including the war in Ukraine and Multiannual Financial Framework.

In his letter on Wednesday, European Council President Charles Michel invited the leaders to pursue discussions on "some of the most pressing issues affecting us."

"Securing agreement is vital for our credibility - and not least for our commitment to provide steadfast support to Ukraine," said Michel.

Ahead of the meeting, Alexander De Croo, prime minister of Belgium, which recently assumed rotating presidency of the Council, said there are "a lot of things" at the table.

He also touched on the increasing number of farmers' protests across EU capitals, saying the issue should be discussed as concerns are "legitimate."

"I am confident that this time again, we will find a way to be able to come to an agreement," said De Croo. In December, the leaders could not agree on a 50 billion euro ($54.6 billion) package of financial aid for Kyiv due to opposition from Hungary.