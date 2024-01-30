EU must continue supporting Ukraine, Macron says

The European Union must continue supporting Ukraine, the French president said Tuesday, as allies struggle to agree on continued funding for Kyiv.

"The EU must keep standing with Ukraine … and continue accompanying the Ukrainian population in terms of economy, financial, military, equipment and training since we have a strategic objective: Russia cannot prevail," Emmanuel Macron told a joint news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Stockholm. It is the first visit by a French president to Sweden in 24 years.

He stressed the importance of an intensified military production to better support Ukraine, where Russia launched a "special military operation nearly two years ago, should the US ever decide to stop supporting it.

Macron hailed cooperation between Paris and Stockholm, adding that they decided to strengthen cooperation on satellites and climate change surveillance. He vowed that France and Sweden will continue working together in the defense industry.

Sweden's Prime Minister Kristersson, for his part, stressed that NATO is "essential for peace, freedom and security," organized crime, and cross-border terrorism.

"The climate change and situation in Ukraine lead to the global energy supply having to change fundamentally, the two of us are now taking the lead and are happy to cooperate with others," Kristersson added.

He also hailed Sweden's "strong and successful defense industrial companies" which are "saving lives in Ukraine."

In a statement on X, the Swedish premier said: "Today France and Sweden have reaffirmed our close bonds, with agreements on nuclear energy, forests and security. On this occasion we have signed a bilateral strategic innovation partnership for sustainable, digital and resilient societies. This will make us safer and stronger."







