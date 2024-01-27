China sends 33 warplanes towards Taiwan after US delegation leaves

Taiwan's Defence Ministry on Saturday announced that it had detected 33 fighter planes from the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) around Taiwan in the past 24 hours.



The number marked a recent record high in the number of daily sorties since Taiwan held its democratic presidential and legislative elections on January 13.



According to the ministry, among the 33 Chinese warplanes, 13 had crossed the unofficial median line in the Taiwan Strait, which separates Taiwan and China. Until recently the median line was mostly respected by both sides.



Meanwhile, six PLA Navy vessels had been spotted around Taiwan.



In addition, the ministry reported that two Chinese balloons crossed the strait's median line and then disappeared when flying to northern and southern parts of the island respectively.



Taiwan had tasked Combat air patrol aircraft, Navy vessels, and coastal missile systems to respond to these activities, the ministry said.



Two US congressmen on Friday wrapped up their three-day visit, which aims to "reaffirm US support for Taiwan following their successful democratic elections." Theirs was the first US official delegation visiting Taiwan after the elections.



During the visit, Democrat Ami Bera and Republican Mario Díaz-Balart, co-chairs of the Taiwan Caucus in the US Congress, met with Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen and president-elected Lai Ching-te.



The US is legally bound to support Taiwan's defence capabilities due to the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act.



The US delegation's arrival raised criticism from China.



Taiwan has had an independent government since 1949, but China considers the self-ruled island as its territory.



China sends military aircraft into the area almost every day.







