MACRON: POLAND AND HUNGARYS OPPOSITION TO EU MIGRATION POLICY MAY NOT RESULT IN BLOCKING DEAL

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that even though Poland and Hungary had expressed their disagreement to the European Union's migration policy, this did not necessarily mean that any final deal on the matter would be blocked.

"They expressed, around the table, their disagreement, which they have already expressed at a ministerial level, but it is not of a nature to block a decision which would be done by a qualified majority," said Macron at a news conference in the Spanish city of Granada, after a meeting of European leaders.







