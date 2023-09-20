EU seeks explanation from Poland on alleged visa irregularities

The EU has written a letter to seek an explanation from Poland on alleged visa irregularities, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Anitta Hipper, an EU spokesperson, said that EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson sent a letter to the Polish authorities, requesting a response by Oct. 3.

Poland has been shaken for weeks by reports claiming that its missions abroad issued visas to migrants from Asia and Africa in return for bribes.

Hipper said that the allegations are "very concerning and give rise to questions regarding the compliance with EU law."

Recently, irregularities in the issuance of entry visas came to light in Poland, resulting in the dismissal of Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk.

Last week, the Polish Foreign Ministry announced that all Polish consulates abroad would be audited.













