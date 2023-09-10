News European Union Greek leader to seek EU aid for flooding, climate crisis

Greek leader to seek EU aid for flooding, climate crisis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis plans to discuss EU aid for areas of Greece affected by flooding with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday.



Mitsotakis held out the prospect during a press conference in the central Greek city of Larisa on Sunday evening.



The flood disaster in Greece is also related to climate change, Mitsotakis said.



Overall, he said, the situation in the European Union requires the alliance of states to rise to the challenge.



European Parliament Vice President Katarina Barley proposed EU aid for the flooded areas last Thursday, saying as with past natural disasters within the bloc, the EU Solidarity Fund should be used for reconstruction.



Mitsotakis promised fast and unbureaucratic help to the people affected in the flooded areas, from private households to farmers and cattle breeders.



As early as Monday, an online platform is expected to open where people can submit corresponding applications.



The discussion comes after heavy storms in central Greece, lasting from last Monday until Thursday, brought heavy rain that flooded villages and towns in many places.



At least 14 people died and there are fears the death toll could still rise, as not all the villages are accessible yet.



The amount of precipitation reached unprecedented levels before the storm ended on Friday.



However, people are still being rescued and the weather caused severe damage.









