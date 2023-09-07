EU denounces obstacles to freedom of movement of envoy in Niger

The European Union denounced on Thursday the obstacles to freedom of movement of its envoy in Niger.

"The European Union denounces and regrets the obstacles to freedom of movement of which the European Ambassador in Niamey was a victim on Tuesday 5 September while he was going to the French embassy," according to an EU statement.

The statement noted that under the 1961 Vienna Convention, the accredited EU ambassador should be able to carry out his mission.

The EU did not give further details on what obstacles Salvador Pinto Da Franca faced.

Niger plunged into turmoil on July 26 when Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, a former commander of the presidential guard, led a military intervention that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Salvador Pinto da Franca has been ambassador of the EU to Niger since Sept. 1, 2022.













