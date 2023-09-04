EU mulls reviewing protection status of wolves

The European Commission may review the protection status of wolves as their recent return to Europe poses a threat to agriculture.

"The concentration of wolf packs in some European regions has become a real danger for livestock and potentially also for humans," said Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission.

The EU executive body launched a public consultation with "local communities, scientists and all interested parties" to share their experience on problems they face after the reappearance of wolves in European forests and fields, the commission said in a statement.

Based on the results and data from scientific research, the EU Commission will propose an amendment to the legislation that grants protection status to the animals.

The EU Commission would also grant "significant EU funding" to farmers, local and natural authorities, the statement added.

The wolf population, which was close to extinction for decades in Europe and had therefore enjoyed protected status banning their extermination, has recently started to grow with an annual 30% increase.

The EU Commission's move follows the call from EU lawmakers who demanded last year to save agriculture, and animal welfare in particular, from attacks of large carnivores and downgrade the protected status of wolves.

Wolves have reportedly attacked livestock, causing injuries, abortion, reduced fertility, loss of animals or entire herds, and the deaths of guard dogs in several EU countries, such as Austria, France, Germany, the Czech Republic and Italy.