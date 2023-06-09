World Food Program suspends food aid to Ethiopia after diversion of supplies

The UN's World Food Program (WFP) announced Friday that it has temporarily suspended food aid to Ethiopia over illegal food diversion to local markets.

"Food diversion is absolutely unacceptable and we welcome the Government of Ethiopia's commitment to investigate and hold accountable those responsible," said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain in a statement.

WFP assured that while food aid assistance would be temporarily halted, crucial nutrition support for vulnerable groups would continue uninterrupted.

Programs targeting children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, school meals, and initiatives aimed at building the resilience of farmers and pastoralists will remain operational.

The UN has warned that supplies being diverted and sold in local markets are negatively impacting those in need of the food which should be free.

"As humanitarians, we need to be able to reach the most vulnerable women, men, and children unimpeded and without diversion, have to work together to learn from and prevent it from happening again in the future," McCain said.

The suspension followed a decision by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to halt its assistance in Ethiopia calling for reforms in food aid distribution mechanisms.

The decision to suspend food aid comes as a major blow to the already dire humanitarian situation in Ethiopia, where millions of people are grappling with food insecurity and famine-like conditions.

WFP's assistance has been a lifeline for many, providing essential sustenance to those in desperate need following an end to a two-year conflict that has claimed the lives of thousands.

The Tigray conflict had a devastating and far-reaching impact on food security throughout Ethiopia, exacerbating the already dire situation faced by vulnerable populations.

It disrupted agricultural activities, displaced farmers, and hindered the transportation and distribution of food, leading to widespread food shortages and an alarming increase in hunger and malnutrition rates.

Ethiopian officials have expressed their commitment to addressing the issue promptly and have promised to launch a thorough investigation into the diversion of food supplies.