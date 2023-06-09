EU makes statement addressing Schengen visa issue with Türkiye

During a daily press conference, Anitta Hipper addressed the question regarding the reasons behind the increased rejection rate for Schengen visa applications from Türkiye.



Anitta Hipper said: "I must say frankly, there is no special situation regarding Türkiye in this sense."



Furthermore, Hipper acknowledged that there have been delays in visa evaluation processes due to the Covid-19 outbreak. She stated, "Demand is increasing again recently, and this may occasionally impact visa procedures. However, I want to emphasize that this is not an exclusive situation for Türkiye."



On the question of whether the EU will take any initiative to address the issue, Hipper stated that visa assessments are always done on an individual basis and are within the responsibility and jurisdiction of the member states.























