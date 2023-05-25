EU lawmaker Eva Kaili released from house arrest in corruption probe

Eva Kaili, the last suspect detained in a corruption investigation which shook the European Parliament, has been released from house arrest, a spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Brussels said on Thursday.



The former vice-president of the parliament is allowed to take off her electronic bracelet, ruled a judge in the investigation.



The judge decided that the investigations, which are ongoing, no longer required pre-trial detention.



Kaili, an EU lawmaker from Greece, was detained in December alongside other former and sitting lawmakers.



The defendants are accused of taking bribes from Qatar and Morocco in return for influencing the parliament and are also charged with money laundering and membership in a criminal organization.



Qatar and Morocco deny any wrongdoing.



In April, Kaili was allowed to leave prison after about four months under certain conditions, but initially had to remain under house arrest with electronic surveillance.



Also involved in the scandal are lawmakers Marc Tarabella and Francesco Giorgi, Kaili's partner. Both were allowed to leave house arrest earlier this month.



The prime suspect in the case, Antonio Panzeri, is currently still under electronic surveillance.













