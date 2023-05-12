DONT REPEAT MISTAKES ON RUSSIA WITH CHINA, LITHUANIAN MINISTER SAYS

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis called on his European Union counterparts to not repeat mistakes made with Russia when dealing with Beijing.



"In some cases, we're seeing that the track has not changed, the habits have not changed," Landsbergis said on Friday.



He spoke arriving at a meeting in Stockholm where EU foreign affairs ministers are discussing how to revise the bloc's relations with Beijing, including reducing the EU's economic dependency on China and how to respond to security challenges.



Countries should keep in mind a scenario where trade relations with China are not cut back voluntarily but "because the situation, for example, in the Taiwan Straits has been changed by force."



"China is building a new world order," he said, and the EU cannot be a passive bystander.











