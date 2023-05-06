EU approves allocation of over $1.1B for military aid for Ukraine

The European Council agreed Friday on €1 billion ($1.1 billion) support for ammunition and missiles for Ukraine under the European Peace Facility (EPF).

The assistance under the EPF will further contribute to strengthening the capabilities and resilience of Ukraine, the Council said in a statement.

"The assistance measure will finance the provision to the Ukrainian Armed Forces of 155-mm-calibre artillery rounds and, if requested, missiles which will be jointly procured by EU member states from the European defence industry," it said.

The Council noted that these efforts prove once again that the EU "remains steadfast" in its support for the Ukrainian military in defending it against Russia.

"Today's decision is another major step to deliver more ammunition to Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces need substantial amounts of ammunition to defend the Ukrainian people and territory," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"Together with the previous decision to swiftly provide ammunition from existing stocks, we are committing €2 billion to this purpose, bringing the total EU military support to Ukraine to €5.6 billion," he added.

The EPF was created in 2021 to support partners around the world in areas of military and defense "with the ultimate aim of preventing conflict, preserving peace and strengthening international security and stability."