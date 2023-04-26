Bosnia demands increase in European Union Peacekeeping Mission troops

Bosnia Herzegovina demanded an increase Wednesday to the number of soldiers in the European Union Peacekeeping Mission (EUFOR Althea).

The move came after the Bosniak member of the Presidency Council, Denis Becirovic, met EUFOR Commander Maj. Gen. Helmut Habermeyer in the capital Sarajevo.

Becirovic said the recent separatist rhetoric of Serb leader Milorad Dodik, the President of the Republika Srpska entity, has caused a need for more troops.

"We demanded EUFOR to increase the number of soldiers in the country as soon as possible. EUFOR is on a mission to guarantee the security and stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina,'' said Becirovic, according to the statement.

Habermayer said EUFOR units closely follow developments and it is in close contact with institutions.

Operation Althea, formally EUFOR, is a military deployment in Bosnia and Herzegovina which was established in 2004 to oversee the military implementation of the Dayton peace agreement and ensure security in the country.

The Netherlands, earlier this month, announced it will send 160 soldiers to EUFOR.















