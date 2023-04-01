EUS VON DER LEYEN NOT RUNNING FOR NATO JOB, EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is not in the running to be the next head of NATO, a commission spokesperson told dpa on Saturday.



Reports in the British newspaper, The Sun, are "unfounded speculation," the spokesperson said in response to a query from dpa.



The Sun reported von der Leyen was in the running to be the next secretary general of NATO, succeeding current alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg, citing a diplomatic source.



The British newspaper also reported its sources as saying that the British government would veto von der Leyen's appointment on the grounds of perceived mistakes during her time as German defence minister.



Stoltenberg's mandate was extended until September 30, 2023 in March last year, shortly after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



The top NATO official has served for almost nine years with his mandate being extended three times.



Recently, there has been speculation that the 63-year-old's term in office could be extended again amid the conflict in Ukraine.



At the same time, diplomats have pointed out that this could give the impression that NATO was unable to agree on a new head.















