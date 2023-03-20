News European Union EU to raise funds for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 28, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

An international donors' conference is to be held on Monday in Brussels to support earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.



In early February the Turkish-Syrian border region was struck by two major earthquakes which left more than 50,000 people dead and millions homeless.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson are to host the conference, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expected to join by video.



Private and public donors from all nations are invited to "honour the memory of the lives lost, the heroism of the first responders and most importantly to build together a better future for the survivors," von der Leyen said while announcing the conference.



The earthquakes are "a disaster of historic proportions," said Kristersson, whose country is currently at the helm of the Council of the European Union, the body representing EU member states.



In this role, Sweden is to do everything possible together with international partners to help those affected, he said.



So far the EU has allocated around €20 million ($21.3 million) for victims in Türkiye and Syria to cover immediate needs, including tents, medical equipment, hygiene products, food and warm clothing.

































