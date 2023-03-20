EU foreign policy chief hails Türkiye, UN for Black Sea grain deal extension

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday lauded Türkiye and the UN for securing an extension to the Black Sea grain deal.

The agreement "has been prolonged and congratulations to the UN and Türkiye for this diplomatic effort," Borrell told reporters before a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"Let's hope that this will be implemented efficiently and without delays," he added.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal in Istanbul last July to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian ports that were blocked after the war began in February.

The agreement was extended for a second time on Saturday for 120 days, just before it was due to expire on the same day.

If there are any issues in the implementation, "the consequences will be counted in the losses of human lives," Borrell warned, referring to the growing risk of a global food shortage.

He also hailed the extension as "good news" for Ukraine and its agricultural exports.

According to the UN, 25 million metric tons of grain and foodstuffs have been moved to 45 countries under the deal, helping bring down global food prices and stabilizing markets.