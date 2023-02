EU chief von der Leyen looks forward to "new chapter" in relations with UK

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Britain on Monday saying she was looking forward to opening a new chapter in diplomatic relations.

"I'm looking forward to turning a page and opening a new chapter with our partner and friend," she said on Twitter.

She will meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, seeking to finalise details of a new deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.