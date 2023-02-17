Internet companies publish EU user numbers

Internet companies on Friday published active user numbers in the European Union to comply with a new digital services law.

Those with more than 45 million -- roughly a reach of 10 percent of the EU's population -- come under boosted scrutiny from the European Commission.

The commission warned platforms which said only that they fell below the threshold without giving exact numbers that this was "not sufficient."

Here are the results, the average number of active service "recipients" online platforms claimed to have in the EU:

- Over 45 million active monthly users -

- YouTube (Alphabet): 401.7 million

- Google Search (Alphabet): 332 million

- Twitter: 100.9 million

- TikTok: 125 million

- Facebook (Meta): 255 million

- Instagram (Meta): 250 million

- Amazon: "more than 45 million"

- Apple Store: "over 45 million" for its iOS App Store

- Bing (Microsoft): 107 million

- Pinterest: "over the 45 million... threshold"

- Below the 45-million threshold -

- AirBnb: 30.6 million

- Spotify: "fewer than 45 million"

- PornHub: 33 million

- Tinder: "well below 45 million"

- Vinted: 37.4 million

- eBay: "well below the 45 million user threshold"

- SkyScanner: 33.99 million

- TripAdvisor: "below 45 million"

- Microsoft Store (and its Xbox Store): "Less than 45 million"

- Cdiscount: 19.1 million