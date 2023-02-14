EU parliament approves ban on gas, diesel cars by 2035

An electronic road sign reads "Pollution, speed limit 60kms" on the Paris ring road, March 14, 2014, as warm and sunny weather continues in France. (REUTERS File Photo)

European lawmakers on Tuesday approved a ban by 2035 on new sales of gasoline and diesel cars.

"The new legislation sets the path towards zero CO2 emissions for new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in 2035," said a statement by the European Parliament.

Speaking at a plenary session, Dutch member of European Parliament Jan Huitema argued that the legislation would encourage the production of zero- and low-emission vehicles.

"Purchasing and driving zero-emission cars will become cheaper for consumers and a second-hand market will emerge more quickly. It makes sustainable driving accessible to everyone," added the lawmaker, a member of the pro-European Renew Group.

The text will also have to be formally endorsed by the EU Council before being published in the bloc's official journal, going into effect, the statement explained.